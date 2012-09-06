* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 7.25/7.30
percent after hitting 7 percent earlier, its lowest in two
months. It had closed Wednesday at 7.30/7.40 percent.
* Banks' repo borrowing shrinks to 21.20 bln rupees versus 29.70
bln rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the extent of easing in cash
conditions.
* Traders say government spending along with limited credit
offtake was helping the improvement in cash conditions though
the advance tax outflows in mid-September would again drain
funds.
* Banks' cash balances with the RBI stood at 3.39 trillion
rupees as on Sept. 1, much above the required 3.16 trillion
rupees for the CRR maintainance for the current fortnight.
* Total volumes in the call money market so far stood at 89.32
bln rupees at a weighted avearge rate of 7.33 percent while that
in the CBLO market was at 467.41 bln rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.14 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)