* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 7.25/7.30 percent after hitting 7 percent earlier, its lowest in two months. It had closed Wednesday at 7.30/7.40 percent. * Banks' repo borrowing shrinks to 21.20 bln rupees versus 29.70 bln rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the extent of easing in cash conditions. * Traders say government spending along with limited credit offtake was helping the improvement in cash conditions though the advance tax outflows in mid-September would again drain funds. * Banks' cash balances with the RBI stood at 3.39 trillion rupees as on Sept. 1, much above the required 3.16 trillion rupees for the CRR maintainance for the current fortnight. * Total volumes in the call money market so far stood at 89.32 bln rupees at a weighted avearge rate of 7.33 percent while that in the CBLO market was at 467.41 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.14 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)