* USD/INR trading at 55.88/89 versus Wednesday's close of 55.9050/9150 and well off the day's high of 56.03 as domestic shares gain on the back of a strong open in European markets ahead of the ECB meeting outcome. * European stocks edged higher and the euro hovered near an eight-week high on expectations the ECB will unveil new tactics to cut high borrowing costs for indebted euro zone states at the policy meeting later in the day. * Traders, however, said dollar demand from oil refiners was preventing a further drop in the pair. * Domestic shares were trading up 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)