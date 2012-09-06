* USD/INR trading at 55.88/89 versus Wednesday's close of
55.9050/9150 and well off the day's high of 56.03 as domestic
shares gain on the back of a strong open in European markets
ahead of the ECB meeting outcome.
* European stocks edged higher and the euro hovered near an
eight-week high on expectations the ECB will unveil new tactics
to cut high borrowing costs for indebted euro zone states at the
policy meeting later in the day.
* Traders, however, said dollar demand from oil refiners was
preventing a further drop in the pair.
* Domestic shares were trading up 0.4 percent.
