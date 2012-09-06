* India's BSE index gains 0.51 percent and 50-share NSE index also adds 0.53 percent on the back of positive opening of European stocks. * Expectations are that the European Central Bank will unveil new tactics to cut high borrowing costs for indebted euro zone states at a policy meeting later in the day. * Tech shares were leading the gainers: Infosys up 3.4 percent while Wipro adds 3.9 percent. * ICICI Bank up 2 percent while Axis Bank gains 2.1 percent, fell yesterday on concerns of rising impaired loans. * While cigarette maker ITC falls 2.17 percent on concerns that anti-tobacco marketing laws globally might be emulated in India as well. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)