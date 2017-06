* India 1-year OIS rate falls to a near 1-month low at 7.71 percent intraday, currently down 2 basis points at 7.72 percent on day. The five-year OIS rate trading lower by 1 basis point at 7.13 percent. * Repo bids slip more to 21.20 billion rupees, with the call rate falling to 7 percent in session, lowest in two months. * Dealers say a section of market pricing in a possible rate cut on Sept. 17, if the government goes ahead with a diesel price hike or shows some definite signs of fiscal consolidation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)