* Shares in State Bank of India, India's biggest lender, rose 1.8 percent after the bank slashed its deposit rates between 50-100 basis points across maturities, effective Friday. * Morgan Stanley, however, says SBI's move is more of a manifestation of a slowing economy with RBI data also showing loan growth for the system for April to August has been close to zero - similar to the 2008 levels. * Morgan Stanley further warns that reduced growth in segments facing slowdown will accelerate restructured loans creation. * But bond market dealers say SBI rate cut is a game changer and put RBI way behind the curve. * Most economists polled expect RBI to hold rates when it meets on Sept. 17 for monetary policy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)