* USD/INR drops sharply to 55.78/79 versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150 and down sharply from the day's high of 56.03, which was its strongest since Aug. 16. * Gains in the euro ahead of the ECB meeting outcome weigh on the pair. * Traders say a sharp rebound in the domestic share market from early lows also brings in some dollar inflows, hurting the pair. * Reduced dollar demand from oil firms also a factor weighing on the USD/INR. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)