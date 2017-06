* India's benchmark 10-year bond yields down for a fourth session, 2 basis points lower at 8.16 percent. * Dealers say buzz growing of government announcing a reform package next week, including an increase in diesel prices. * Adds, any such move will build-up market expectations of a rate cut on Sept 17 when RBI meets on policy. * Bankers are positioning in bonds with almost all negatives factored into the yield curve, says analyst. Add no major threats to the curve apart from a significant jump in the fiscal second-half borrowing calendar. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)