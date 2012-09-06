Sep 06Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV YELLOW FIN INTEROCN DAP 24/08 24/08 07/09 nil 50,600 nil n.a.
2) MV OCEAN JYOTHI DAP 28/08 28/08 10/09 nil 51,160 nil n.a.
3) MT VISHWA JM BAXI MOP 30/08 30/08 07/09 nil 41,927 nil n.a.
4) MV CIELO BOTHRA COAL 02/09 02/09 07/09 nil 61,204 nil n.a.
5) MV XIN XIANG ORISSA GB 02/09 02/09 07/09 19,500 nil nil n.a.
6) MV STX MUTIARA COASTAL COAL 05/09 05/09 10/09 nil 68,462 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA nil 42,153 nil 01/09 ---
2) MV HOUMA ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 16,300 nil 03/09 ---
3) MV CHAENNAI GLORY COAL nil 25,463 nil 03/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV SAMATAN ESDI COAL nil 63,934 nil 07/09
2) MV GENIUS PUYVAST GB 8,500 nil nil 07/09
3) MT BATTERY SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 7,000 nil 07/09
4) MT GASCHEM JMB AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 07/09
5) MV OCEANIC VIKING GB 10,800 373 nil 08/09
6) MT HELLESPONT SEAPORT EDI. OIL nil 9,000 nil 08/09
7) MT VEGA CHAITA DAP nil 55,000 nil 09/09
8) MT SUNNY DREAM DEBLINES BASE OIL nil 1,000 nil 10/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL