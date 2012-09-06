(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hibu HIBU.L should aim high in its debt restructuring. Once again, the British yellow-pages publisher formerly known as Yell needs to right its finances. Unlike many big workouts, there is no Byzantine capital structure to complicate things. But lenders will still squabble over how deeply to cut its 2.2 billion pound debt. Believe the pessimists.

Hibu’s likely debt-for-equity swap follows a big rights issue in 2009, plus some loan rejigging and bargain debt buybacks. Tension between the 300-odd lenders seems probable, even if they hold the same kind of loans and are represented by a committee that runs from corporate lender RBS, to Alcentra, a collateralised loan obligation manager, to George Soros’s hedge fund.

The tension arises because hedge fund-types are usually more receptive to big writedowns and equity stakes. Some may have bought hibu debt recently at just 20-something pence in the pound. Banks and loan funds probably invested at par value, may not have written the debt down fully, and may prefer not to hold equity.

But cut too lightly, and hibu may merely defer another distracting crisis. Management, which must negotiate with lenders and shareholders, should argue for a bigger writedown.

Establishing an accurate value for a business in such flux is difficult. Hibu’s old directories businesses decline faster than new revenues arrive. At 70 million pounds, EBITDA in the quarter to end June was 37 percent down on a year earlier.

The few analysts still covering the stock on average estimate EBITDA of about 353 million pounds in the year ended March 2013, Starmine reckons. Cerberus recently took a majority in AT&T’s U.S. directories business at 2.1 times current-year EBITDA. A similar multiple here would imply an enterprise value of just 740 million pounds.

Suppose debt fell to 600 million pounds, or 1.3 times last year’s EBITDA, in line with the restructuring of a Canadian peer. The equity would be worth an initial 140 million pounds. If hibu’s reinvention succeeds, there's upside. But hibu is moving into a crowded and unfamiliar field. A manageable debt load is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for a company tackling existential crisis.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On Sept. 5 hibu Plc said it had established a “co-ordinating committee” of lenders, as part of the company’s restructuring. Hibu, which changed its name from Yell earlier this year, is Britain’s major yellow pages publisher, but is trying to transform itself into an online-focused firm helping small and medium-sized enterprises reach local consumers. It is also active in the United States, where it makes more than half its revenue; Spain; and Latin America.

- The six-member committee is made up of Alcentra, GE Corporate Finance, Gruss Asset Management, Blackstone’s GSO unit, George Soros’s QP SFM, and RBS. A Sept. 2 report in the Sunday Times said lenders were considering reducing hibu’s 2.2 billion pounds of debts by between 500 million and 1.5 billion pounds.

- Like other directories publishers, hibu has struggled to adapt as consumers shifted online. A UK study Yell provided to competition regulators shows that in 2005, 45 percent of people cited Yellow Pages as their first choice when searching for goods and services, versus 17 percent who opted for the Internet. By 2010, 46 percent picked the Internet and only 21 percent opted for the Yellow Pages.

- Shares in hibu closed on Sept. 5 at 0.61 pence each, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 15 million pounds.

- Hibu statement: link.reuters.com/wag52t

- Reuters: Hibu rises as lenders committee formed [ID:nL6E8K559A]

