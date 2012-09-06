September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 05, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 195 bps

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 195 bps

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million

Swedish crown when fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0825389843

Temporary ISIN XS0828384494

Data supplied by International Insider.