Sept 7 Following is a list of events in Pakistan
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at
94.62/94.67 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of
94.68/94.74.
* Pakistani stocks ended lower as investors booked profits
after corporate earnings were announced. The Karachi Stock
Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed at 0.69 percent,
or 104.86 points, lower at 15,188.53, on total volume of 181.29
million shares.
* U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with
the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the
collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European
bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244.52 points, or
1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,432.12-- its
highest level since May 2008, before the financial crisis began
to gather steam. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 65.12
points, or 2.12 percent, at 3,134.39.
* Brent and U.S. crude prices faded ahead of settlement and
turned negative in post-settlement trading. U.S. crude stocks
fell 7.43 million barrels last week, the Energy Information
Administration said in its weekly report. Brent October crude
rose 40 cents to settle at $113.49 a barrel, after
reaching $115.15. Brent slumped below $113 a barrel in choppy
post-settlement trading.
* Gold edged lower on Friday after rising to a near
six-month high in the previous session driven by the European
Central Bank unveiling a potentially unlimited bond-buying
programme in its latest effort to contain the region's debt
crisis. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,695.89 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday, its highest since
March 12. Bullion is on course for a third week of gains. U.S.
gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,698.60.
* Afghans use culture guides to cut 'insider'
attacks[IDn:nL4E8K63CD]
* Pakistan expels Save the Children's foreign staff
[IDn:nL4E8K620M]
