MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 94.62/94.67 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 94.68/94.74.

* Pakistani stocks ended lower as investors booked profits after corporate earnings were announced. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed at 0.69 percent, or 104.86 points, lower at 15,188.53, on total volume of 181.29 million shares.

* U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244.52 points, or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,432.12-- its highest level since May 2008, before the financial crisis began to gather steam. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 65.12 points, or 2.12 percent, at 3,134.39.

* Brent and U.S. crude prices faded ahead of settlement and turned negative in post-settlement trading. U.S. crude stocks fell 7.43 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report. Brent October crude rose 40 cents to settle at $113.49 a barrel, after reaching $115.15. Brent slumped below $113 a barrel in choppy post-settlement trading.

* Gold edged lower on Friday after rising to a near six-month high in the previous session driven by the European Central Bank unveiling a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme in its latest effort to contain the region's debt crisis. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,695.89 an ounce by 0037 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday, its highest since March 12. Bullion is on course for a third week of gains. U.S. gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,698.60.

* Afghans use culture guides to cut 'insider' attacks[IDn:nL4E8K63CD]

* Pakistan expels Save the Children's foreign staff [IDn:nL4E8K620M] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)