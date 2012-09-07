* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.4 percent. * Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.66 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.19 percent. * Dealers say buzz growing of government announcing a reform package next week, including an increase in diesel prices, which will also build up market expectations of a rate cut on Sept. 17, when RBI meets next. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)