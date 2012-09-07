* USD/INR is expected to open around 55.40 levels, versus its
previous close of 55.65/66, as investors cheer the ECB's bond
buyback plan hurting the dollar. Most other Asian shares and
currencies also trend higher, further denting dollar demand.
* ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his promise to do
whatever it takes to defend the euro, announced a new and
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme aimed at lowering
painfully high borrowing costs for stressed member states.
* Most Asian currencies rose and were headed for weekly gains
after the ECB plan.
* Traders said dollar buying from oil firms had the potential to
limit a sharp fall in the pair. They would now await the US jobs
data due post-market hours for direction next week.
