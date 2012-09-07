* USD/INR is expected to open around 55.40 levels, versus its previous close of 55.65/66, as investors cheer the ECB's bond buyback plan hurting the dollar. Most other Asian shares and currencies also trend higher, further denting dollar demand. * ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his promise to do whatever it takes to defend the euro, announced a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme aimed at lowering painfully high borrowing costs for stressed member states. * Most Asian currencies rose and were headed for weekly gains after the ECB plan. * Traders said dollar buying from oil firms had the potential to limit a sharp fall in the pair. They would now await the US jobs data due post-market hours for direction next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)