* USD/INR trades at 55.55/56 versus its previous close of 55.65/66 tracking gains in the domestic share market after the European Central Bank's bond buying plan boosts risk assets globally. * India's 50-share NSE index trading up 1.5 percent. * The euro held steady near a two-month high against the dollar on Friday while the safe haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Dollar demand from oil firms limiting a further downside to the pair, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)