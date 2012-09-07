* Deutsche Bank has upgraded India Cements to "buy" from "hold", while cutting its target price to 106 rupees from 120 rupees, citing favourable risk-reward on attractive valuations and improving returns on equity profile. * The investment bank says India Cements is trading at the bottom of its 18-year range and looks to have factored in most of the negatives. * At 9:33 a.m. shares in India Cements were up 2.4 percent at 83 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)