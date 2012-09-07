* India's BSE index gained 1.44 percent, while 50-share NSE index rose 1.45 percent in early trade, tracking a rally in global shares after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.7 percent after European shares rallied to six-month highs and U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, cheering the ECB move. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram approved 11 foreign direct investment proposals worth 20.68 billion Indian rupees ($371.5 million), including 8.08-billion-rupee plans of Mauritius-based Cloverdell Investments, on Thursday. * Bank shares were leading the gainers: ICICI bank gained 3.1 percent while HDFC Bank rose 1.1 percent * Infosys up 1.8 percent, was leading the tech rally. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)