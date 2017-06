* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.18 percent after federal oil minister said there was no immediate plan to raise domestic fuel prices. * Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said it was now up to the cabinet to decide on the thorny issue of reducing hefty subsidies on diesel, cooking gas and kerosene. * Dealers say comment dashes hopes that the government will act decisively on the fiscal deficit, which in turn would have raised hopes for a rate cut by RBI. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)