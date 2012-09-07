* CLSA says underweight trade on Reliance Industries Ltd is over due to a combination of growth, benign consensus expectations, below-average valuations and buyback support. * The research house adds after five years of underperformance it's "time to cut under-weight" on the stock as government approvals lead to reserve upgrades, rise in production and higher gas price, while its $12 billion downstream expansion would be completed by FY16 leading to doubling of profits. * CLSA raised its target price on Reliance stock to 850 rupees from 790 rupees while maintaining its "outperform" rating. * At 12:41 p.m, shares in Reliance Industries were up 3 percent at 791.80 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)