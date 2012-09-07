* USD/INR stays weak at 55.49/50 versus its Thursday's close of
55.65/66 as risk sentiment remains strong after the European
Central Bank bond buyback announcement.
* Gains in the domestic share market in line with other Asian
peers also hurts. The main share index trades up 1.8
percent.
* Euro rises to a two-month high against the yen and
one-month peak versus the Swiss franc as investors cheer the ECB
plan to lower borrowing costs for debt-laden economies like
Spain and Italy.
* Traders, however, see some dollar demand from oil refiners
limiting further downside for the USD/INR.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)