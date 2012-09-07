* USD/INR stays weak at 55.49/50 versus its Thursday's close of 55.65/66 as risk sentiment remains strong after the European Central Bank bond buyback announcement. * Gains in the domestic share market in line with other Asian peers also hurts. The main share index trades up 1.8 percent. * Euro rises to a two-month high against the yen and one-month peak versus the Swiss franc as investors cheer the ECB plan to lower borrowing costs for debt-laden economies like Spain and Italy. * Traders, however, see some dollar demand from oil refiners limiting further downside for the USD/INR. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)