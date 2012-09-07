Sept 7 * Indian cash rates edge down to 7.60/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent as demand remains low on the last day of the reporting fortnight with most banks having already funded their mandated reserve needs in advance. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank at the repo auction rose to 128.75 billion rupees versus 21.20 billion rupees on Thursday, reflecting some last minute demand on the reporting day. * Traders, however, said the call rate would stay close to the 8 percent mark in the new fortnight before rising marginally towards 8.25 percent during the advance tax outflows. * Total volumes in the call money market so far stood at 113.02 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.53 percent, while that in the CBLO market was at 162.68 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.18 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)