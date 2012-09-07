Sept 7 * Indian cash rates edge down
to 7.60/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 7.95/8.00
percent as demand remains low on the last day of the reporting
fortnight with most banks having already funded their mandated
reserve needs in advance.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank at the repo auction
rose to 128.75 billion rupees versus 21.20 billion rupees on
Thursday, reflecting some last minute demand on the reporting
day.
* Traders, however, said the call rate would stay close to the 8
percent mark in the new fortnight before rising marginally
towards 8.25 percent during the advance tax outflows.
* Total volumes in the call money market so far stood at 113.02
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.53 percent, while
that in the CBLO market was at 162.68 billion rupees at a
weighted average rate of 7.18 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)