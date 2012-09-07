* India 5-year OIS rate at 2-month high, up 7
basis points at 7.22 percent, while 1-year rate 4
basis points higher at 7.78 percent.
* Federal oil minister's comments that there will be no
immediate rise in domestic fuel prices helped.
* Foreign bank dealers say market fears that absence of any
fiscal tightness will translate into no rate cut from the
central bank.
* Moreover, a larger fiscal gap will translate into higher
borrowing pushing up bond yields.
