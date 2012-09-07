* India 5-year OIS rate at 2-month high, up 7 basis points at 7.22 percent, while 1-year rate 4 basis points higher at 7.78 percent. * Federal oil minister's comments that there will be no immediate rise in domestic fuel prices helped. * Foreign bank dealers say market fears that absence of any fiscal tightness will translate into no rate cut from the central bank. * Moreover, a larger fiscal gap will translate into higher borrowing pushing up bond yields. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)