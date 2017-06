* India markets await key macroeconomic data next week -- July industrial output data to be released on Sept. 12 and August headline inflation on Sept 14. * Data points will be key ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Sept. 17. * Markets expecting August inflation around 7 percent and IIP growth to be flat to slightly negative. * Bonds market will also wait for advance tax outflows due next week to see how much the liquidity deficit rises in the system. Estimates for advance tax outflows are between 500-600 billion rupees. * Market will expect the RBI to resume open market operations later in September if cash deficit rises close to or exceeds 1 trillion rupees. * Absence of any government bond auction next week to keep supply pressures in check. * Investors will look to U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT for further hints on whether the Fed will launch another bond-buying programme with the USD/INR likely to take trading cues next week from data. * Investors are also eagerly awaiting to see whether P. Chidambaram announces any reform package next week or take steps at fiscal consolidation. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)