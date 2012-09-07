* India's benchmark BSE index extend gains up 1.92, the 50-share NSE index also adds 1.9 percent, led by broad-based buying in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries. * Investors risk appetite bolstered on European Central Bank's bond-buying plan aimed at containing the region's debt crisis. European shares extended Thursday's gains. * Bank shares gained on renewed hopes that the central bank may cut rates on Sept. 17 if the government announces some reform measures next week, dealers say. * ICICI Bank gains 4.5 percent, State bank of India adds 2.25 percent while Reliance Industries gains 3.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)