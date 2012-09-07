* Investors' anxiety may increase as the prolonged wait for much touted reform measures gathers further pace next week, ahead of RBI's policy meeting on Sept. 17. * Indian stock markets are keenly watching if the government can push forward FDI and fuel price hike via executive decisions as the monsoon session of the grid-locked parliament ends on Friday. * Markets also await key macroeconomic data next week. July industrial output data to be released on Sept. 12 and August headline inflation on Sept. 14. * Data points will also be key ahead of RBI's monetary policy review on Sept. 17. * Markets expect August inflation at around 7 percent and IIP growth to be flat to slightly negative. * Hopes of Fed launching another bond-buying programme got a boost after ECB's action. Investors will look to U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT for further hints. * Indian stock trading in both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will be opened for 1-1/2 hours on Saturday, Sept. 8 as the BSE is testing its disaster recovery software. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)