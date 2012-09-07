* USD/INR stayed weaker on the day at 55.42/43 versus its
previous close of 55.65/66 as gains in the domestic share market
and the euro's rally hurt demand.
* However, further losses were prevented by some buying from oil
companies.
* The dollar index fell to a four-month low on Friday, weighed
down by the euro's gains after the European Central Bank took
bold measures to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
* India's main share index closed up 1.95 percent.
* Traders said there was also some corporate dollar selling,
which hurt the pair.
