* USD/INR stayed weaker on the day at 55.42/43 versus its previous close of 55.65/66 as gains in the domestic share market and the euro's rally hurt demand. * However, further losses were prevented by some buying from oil companies. * The dollar index fell to a four-month low on Friday, weighed down by the euro's gains after the European Central Bank took bold measures to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. * India's main share index closed up 1.95 percent. * Traders said there was also some corporate dollar selling, which hurt the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)