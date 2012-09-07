September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Securitas AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 14, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.578
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.2bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske Bank & Societe Generale
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.