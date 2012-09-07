September 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp
Reoffer price 99.172
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 29bp
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, landesbank Berlin,
LBBW, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0449594455
