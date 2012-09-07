BRIEF-Sunland Group acquires development site at Hedges Avenue
* Acquired development site at Hedges Avenue on Gold Coast for $13.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 05, 2017
Coupon 5.811 pct
Reoffer price 103.704
Yield 4.952 pct
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0828012863
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Columbine Capital Corp in Buena Vista, Colorado