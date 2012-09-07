September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Atlantia Spa
Guarantor Autostrade per L'Italia Spa
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.441
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 340.4bp
Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Unicredit,
Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Goldman Sachs & Natixis
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.