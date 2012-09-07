BRIEF-Sunland Group acquires development site at Hedges Avenue
* Acquired development site at Hedges Avenue on Gold Coast for $13.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
September 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Wendel
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.875 pct
Spread 495.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the July 4 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, CM CIC, Deutsche Bank, Natixis &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BB (S&P)
ISIN FR0011321256
* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Columbine Capital Corp in Buena Vista, Colorado