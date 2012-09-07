September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Scania AB
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 14, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.648
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.5bp
over the Bund
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A- (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.