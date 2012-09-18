* Reliance Industries falls 1.6 percent after its share prices rose above the maximum buyback price of 870 rupees per share for the first time since the offering was announced on Jan. 20. * Reliance has surged 10.5 percent over the previous four sessions, riding a rally in cyclical stocks on the back of India's reform measures and the Fed's QE3. * The gains have allowed Reliance to regain its status as the BSE index's biggest market cap from Tata Consultancy Services . * Reliance has bought back a cumulative 39 million of its own shares as of Sept. 11, as per BSE data. * The board of the energy conglomerate approved a buyback of up to 120 million shares, for an aggregate amount not to exceed 104.40 billion rupees ($1.94 billion). ($1 = 53.8250 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)