* Indian sugar producers and refiners gain on hopes the government may raise ethanol prices paid by state-run oil marketing companies to sugar mills. * The ethanol issue will be tackled by a meeting of key ministers on Wednesday. * Currently, state-run oil marketing companies are buying ethanol from sugar mills at 27 rupees per liter, a price fixed in 2010. * Sugar shares also get a boost on expectations for higher demand during the festival season in the autumn. * Sugar producers Bajaj Hindusthan gains 4.5 percent, while Balrampur Chini adds 1.3 percent. Refiner Shree Renuka Sugars rises 5.4 percent. * Bio-ethanol solutions provider Praj Industries gains 12 percent.