* Shares of Indian brokerages rally on hopes for improved stock trading volumes. * India's main NSE index had gained for nine consecutive sessions as of Monday, for a combined advance of 7.4 percent. * The government fiscal reforms and the Fed's QE3 are raising hope for continued strong gains, even as the NSE is already up around 21 percent for the year. * Volumes on NSE's Nifty doubled on Friday and Monday compared to the daily average in the prior five sessions. * Foreign institutional investors have pumped in a total of 51.1 billion rupees ($949.37 million) in Indian stocks in the last two sessions alone, according to provisional data, about half of what India received for all of August. * Motilal Oswal gains 7 percent, India Infoline adds 4.9 percent while Edelweiss Capital is up 3 percent. ($1 = 53.8250 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)