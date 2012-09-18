* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.16 percent after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says the government will not roll back recently unveiled measures and says more action will be forthcoming. * Brent crude slips under $114 a barrel, also helping debt markets by easing some of the inflationary concerns. * The falls come after yields ended flat on Monday on disappointment after the RBI kept rates on hold. * Bonds are likely to remain supported by improved liquidity after the RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, with an expected 170 billion rupees to be released on Saturday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)