* Indian overnight cash rates are steady at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05. * Call rates yet to dip as banking system liquidity still deficient after advance corporate tax outflows. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 681.25 billion rupees from 536.55 billion rupees, marking the highest in over a month. * RBI's 25 bps cut in the cash reserve ratio will be effective from Saturday, which will add 170 billion rupees of liquidity. * Yes Bank says CRR cut will help mitigate any adverse impact on rupee liquidity from the staggered expiry of RBI's forward contracts. * Yes expects end-September liquidity deficit to improve towards 400-500 billion rupees from the 600-700 billion rupees it expected earlier. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 169.2 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 359.13 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)