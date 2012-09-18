* India's BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.2 percent as investors book profits after shares gained in each of the nine previous sessions. * Retailers fall after a strong recent rally. Pantaloon Retail down 4 percent after gaining 27.34 percent over the previous two sessions. * Reliance Industries falls 2.2 percent after its share price on Monday rose above the maximum buyback price of 870 rupees per share for the first time since the offering was announced on Jan. 20 * Tata Motors shares fall 1.4 percent after reporting on Monday lower-than-expected August JLR vehicle sales. * However, recent under-performers gain. Cigarette maker ITC gains 0.3 p ercent after dropping 6 percent over the previous two sessions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)