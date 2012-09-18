* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services fall 3.3 percent on concerns about its July-September earnings following an analyst briefing by CFO S. Mahalingam on Monday. * BNP Paribas says the TCS executive reiterated the software services exporter is on track to meet its fiscal 2013 targets, but the brokerage comes away from the briefing expecting the TCS' Q2 earnings may be tracking "slightly" below BNP's expectations. * TCS expects volume growth to slow to less than 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter as the April-June quarter had benefitted from the ramping up of the Friends Life BPO deal, BNP concluded from the briefing. * TCS also sees "slightly lower" margins in Q2 on a constant currency basis, "probably" because of continued hiring, "slight" onsite employee movement as new deals ramp-up, and higher growth in lower-margin geographies such as India and Latin America, BNP says. * TCS shares hit a record 1,439.80 rupees on Friday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)