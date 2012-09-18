Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.796

Yield 1.54 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.4 bp

Over the 2018 DBR

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis &

Santander

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011332162

