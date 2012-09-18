BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.796
Yield 1.54 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.4 bp
Over the 2018 DBR
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis &
Santander
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011332162
