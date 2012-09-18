Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bouygues SA

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.681

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 202.5 bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, HSBC, Natixis

& SG CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011332196

Data supplied by International Insider.