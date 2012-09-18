Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bouygues SA
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.681
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 202.5 bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date October 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, HSBC, Natixis
& SG CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011332196
