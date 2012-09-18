June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15,2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.81

Reoffer price 99.81

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

113.7bp over the OBL 158

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche

Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

