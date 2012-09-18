BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
September 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan (DBJ)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 25, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.409
Reoffer price 99.409
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.3
bp over the 1.0 pct August 2019 UST
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch &
JPMorgan
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
Reg S ISIN XS0833058273
144A ISIN US25159YAA91
Data supplied by International Insider.
