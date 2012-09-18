BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrected Lead Manager to Credit Suisse & UBS)
September 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Enel SPA
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 17, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 100.251
Reoffer price 99.851
Yield 2.778 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0195757254
