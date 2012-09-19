SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has sold 38,000-48,000 tonnes of naphtha for October lifting on Tuesday, tripling its monthly exports so far to 108,000-123,000 tonnes from September, traders said on Wednesday.

IOC has sold 30,000-40,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 8-10 loading from Kandla on Sept. 18 to SOCAR Trading at premiums of $25.65 a tonne to its own formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Two weeks ago, it had sold 35,000-40,000 tonnes for early October loading from Dahej, also to SOCAR, at premiums of close to $40 a tonne.

But prices have since come under pressure as India increases its exports as refinery maintenance ends this month.

IOC also on Tuesday sold 8,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 8-10 loading from Haldia to Vitol at a discount of $45 a tonne.

Traders said the smaller the cargo, the lower the price will be as buyers have to co-load the volume on a ship.

IOC has an outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha out of Chennai for October loading. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)