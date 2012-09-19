September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hammerson Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.373

Reoffer price 99.373

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 184.9bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Bofa Merrill Lynch,

Mitsubishi Ufj & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue