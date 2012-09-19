September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse D'Amortissement De La Dette Sociale
(Cades)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.888
Reoffer price 99.888
Reoffer yield 2.513 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated OAT curve
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Credit Suisse & & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011333186
