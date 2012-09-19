September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Reoffer price 101.092
Spread 3-month Euribor + 21bp
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0767839185
