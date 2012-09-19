September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Red ELectrica Financiaciones
Guarantor Red Electrica Corporacion SA &
Red Electrica De Espana SAU
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2018
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 101.447
Yield 4.436 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 376bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & CaixaBank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0591586788
Temp ISIN XS0834434994
