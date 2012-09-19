WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower OMV AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 27, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.654
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.9bp
over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0834367863
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 27, 2027
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.55
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 200.5bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0834371469
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Erste, JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
