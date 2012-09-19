September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.603

Reoffer price 100.603

Spread 168 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1PG3A3

